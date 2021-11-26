KMAT 2021 Admit Card Out: Know How, Where To Check

KMAT admit card 2021 released

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2021) admit card today, November 26. Candidates who registered for the state management entrance exam can check and download their admit cards from kmatindia.com. Candidates will be required to fill in their KMAT application number and date of birth to access their admit card.

KMAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28 in a remote proctored mode. KPPGCA has released KMAT 2021 mock test on the official website for the students to get familiar with remote proctored exam. Students can appear for the mock test on the official website using their Login ID and date of birth.

KMAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website-- kmatindia.com

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Admit card' link

Candidates will be redirected to a login page

Key in your KMAT application number and date of birth

Submit the credentials

KMAT admit card will appear on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

“Students must login 10 minutes before the commencement of examination to get ready with their device and the examination environment; In case of a query, the candidate can contact the Help Desk. Candidates will not be allowed to log into the system 15 minutes after the commencement of the examination,” reads an official statement by KPPGCA.

KMAT is conducted for admission to more than 169 AICTE approved University-affiliated business schools in Bangalore and Karnataka. KMAT will be held in more than 10 cities all across the country.