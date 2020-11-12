KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate College’s Association has released the KMAT 2020 results online on the official website -- kmatindia.com. Candidates who took the online remote-proctored KMAT 2020 on October 29 can check their results by logging in at the official website and inserting their roll numbers and the dates of birth. The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is conducted for admission to more than 180 AICTE approved institutes and management institutes in the state. KMAT 2020 is held as an all-India exam. KMAT 2020 is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT 2020 Result Direct Link

On the basis of the KMAT 2020 results, candidates will be admitted to AICTE-approved management courses for the 2020-21 academic session. Students meeting the KMAT 2020 cut-off can participate in the counselling process at the institutions and take the KMAT admission process further.

To Download KMAT 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the direct link above or go to kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the KMAT 2020 result

The KMAT 2020 result has been released in the form of a scorecard. The KMAT score card has mention of details including the names of candidates, total marks, section-wise scores obtained in the online remote-proctored KMAT, category rank and cut-off marks.