  • Home
  • Education
  • KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link

KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link

KMAT Results 2020: Candidates who took the online remote-proctored KMAT 2020 on October 29 can check their results on kmatindia.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 8:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KMAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Kmatindia.com; Exam On October 29
KMAT 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August 31
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Result Next Week
Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Registration Begins Today
KMAT Kerala 2019: Online Application Going On for MBA Entrance Examination; Details Inside
Karnataka KMAT 2017: Application Process To Start From May 20
KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link
KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate College’s Association has released the KMAT 2020 results online on the official website -- kmatindia.com. Candidates who took the online remote-proctored KMAT 2020 on October 29 can check their results by logging in at the official website and inserting their roll numbers and the dates of birth. The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is conducted for admission to more than 180 AICTE approved institutes and management institutes in the state. KMAT 2020 is held as an all-India exam. KMAT 2020 is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT 2020 Result Direct Link

On the basis of the KMAT 2020 results, candidates will be admitted to AICTE-approved management courses for the 2020-21 academic session. Students meeting the KMAT 2020 cut-off can participate in the counselling process at the institutions and take the KMAT admission process further.

To Download KMAT 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the direct link above or go to kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the KMAT 2020 result

The KMAT 2020 result has been released in the form of a scorecard. The KMAT score card has mention of details including the names of candidates, total marks, section-wise scores obtained in the online remote-proctored KMAT, category rank and cut-off marks.

Click here for more Education News
KMAT M.B.A KMAT M.C.A. Karnataka KMAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HP Board SOS Result 2020: HPSOS Class 8, Class 12 Results Out At Hpbose.org
HP Board SOS Result 2020: HPSOS Class 8, Class 12 Results Out At Hpbose.org
Indian Railways Launches BTech, MBA, MSc Programmes; Details Here
Indian Railways Launches BTech, MBA, MSc Programmes; Details Here
Confident That Teachings Of Vivekananda Will Be Followed By JNU Students: VC Jagadesh Kumar
Confident That Teachings Of Vivekananda Will Be Followed By JNU Students: VC Jagadesh Kumar
CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; Check How Non-Engineers Can Ace It
CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; Check How Non-Engineers Can Ace It
Schools in Karnataka To Open Only After Discussion With Experts: Education Minister Suresh Kumar
Schools in Karnataka To Open Only After Discussion With Experts: Education Minister Suresh Kumar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................