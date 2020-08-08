KMAT 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August 31

The last date to submit the online application form for KMAT 2020 has been extended. The entrance test conducting body, Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association, or KPPGCA, has extended the last date to submit the KMAT 2020 online application form till August 31. The KMAT 2020 registration opened on June 9.

Details of KMAT 2020 including eligibility, admission procedure and brochure are available on the official website.

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test, or KMAT, is conducted for admission to more than 180 AICTE approved institutes and management institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka affiliated to it. KMAT 2020 is an all-India exam held in more than 10 cities in Bangalore and Karnataka and across the country. KMAT 2020 is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT 2020: Application Steps

STEP 1: Fill details in the KMAT application form

STEP 2: Upload photo and signature in the formats specified

STEP 3: Pay KMAT application fee

STEP 4: Submit the application

As per a statement in the KPPGCA website, the KMAT admit cards will be available for the students in September and the KMAT exam is scheduled to be held in the third week of September, 2020. The exact exam date of KMAT 2020 will be announced later.

KMAT 2020: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for KMAT 2020, a candidate must have a valid bachelor's degree of at least three years or a master's degree from any recognised board in Commerce, Management, Social sciences, Arts, Engineering and Technology or equivalent and should have scored at least 50 per cent of marks in the total aggregate. However, there exists some relaxations for the reserved category candidates.