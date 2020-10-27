KMAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Kmatindia.com; Exam On October 29

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate College’s Association has released the KMAT admit cards 2020 on the official website. The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) registered candidates can download the KMAT 2020 admit cards from the website -- kmatindia.com. KMAT is conducted for admission to more than 180 AICTE approved institutes and management institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka affiliated under it. KMAT 2020 is held as an all-India exam. KMAT 2020 is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

The eligibility test of KMAT 2020 will comprise 120 multiple choice questions divided in three sections of 40 questions each. KMAT is scheduled to be held on October 29 through remote-proctored computer-based test. The exam conducting body has also provided the aspirants of KMAT 2020 to select the exam time as per their preference a day before the examination.

“KMAT 2020 Test will be conducted Online and you can appear for the test from Home, as it adheres to the social distancing norms recommended to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a statement on the website.

KMAT 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association -- kmatindia.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for KMAT 2020 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the KMAT 2020 application numbers and dates of birth

Step 5: Submit and download the KMAT 2020 admit card

Along with the KMAT 2020 admit card, candidates have to produce any of the government ID for verification process during the time of KMAT 2020 exam: driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhar card.