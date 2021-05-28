KLEEE 2021 Result Announced For Phase 1, Phase 2 Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock KLEEE 2021 result declared at kluniversity.in (representational)

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation has announced KL University Engineering Entrance Exam (KLEEE) 2021 result for the first and second phases. Students can check their results on the university website, kluniversity.in. They will have to login with application numbers to download scorecards.

KLEEE 2021 phase 1 exam was held on March 24, 25 and 26, and the second phase of the entrance exam was held on May 14, 15 and 16. The exam will be held in one more phase, which is scheduled for the second week of June.

Earlier, the authorities had planned to conduct the exam in four phases. However, they later said the exam will be held in three phases. “KLEEE third cum final phase of online exam is scheduled to be held in second week of June 2021,” reads a notification on the website.

Here are the steps to check KLEEE 2021 result: