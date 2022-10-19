KLEEE 2023: Phase 1 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria

KLEE 2023 phase 1 registration started

The Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Hyderabad, has started the registrations for Koneru Lakshmaiah Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 for admissions to BTech and BArch programmes. The KL University official website-- kluniversity.in is hosting the KLEEE 2023 registration process. Aspiring candidates can register for KLEEE phase 1 examination till December 15.

Latest: KLEE 3 Year & 5 Year LLB Cut off. Check Now

Don't Miss: How to Prepare for Top Law Entrance Exams 2022, Click here

The KLEEE 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2022. The university will issue the admit card on December 16. Candidates must have qualified KLEEE or any of the exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NATA, state level Engineering entrance exams across India including EAMCET and merit in Sports, Cultural activities are eligible to take admission to BTech/BArch programmes offered by the KL University. Moreover, the candidates must have passed in Class 12 examination with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in group subjects.

KLEEE 2023: Important Dates

Events Date Last date to submit online application December 15, 2022 KLEEE 2023 admit card December 15, 2022 KLEEE 2023 exam dates December 18, 19, 20, 21, and, 22, 2022

KLEEE 2023: How to Register