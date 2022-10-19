KLEEE 2023: Phase 1 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria

  • Home
The Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Hyderabad, has started the registrations for Koneru Lakshmaiah Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 for admissions to BTech and BArch programmes.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 3:42 pm IST

KLEE 2023 phase 1 registration started
New Delhi:

The Koneru Lakshmaiah University, Hyderabad, has started the registrations for Koneru Lakshmaiah Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 for admissions to BTech and BArch programmes. The KL University official website-- kluniversity.in is hosting the KLEEE 2023 registration process. Aspiring candidates can register for KLEEE phase 1 examination till December 15.

The KLEEE 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2022. The university will issue the admit card on December 16. Candidates must have qualified KLEEE or any of the exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NATA, state level Engineering entrance exams across India including EAMCET and merit in Sports, Cultural activities are eligible to take admission to BTech/BArch programmes offered by the KL University. Moreover, the candidates must have passed in Class 12 examination with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in group subjects.

KLEEE 2023: Important Dates

Events

Date

Last date to submit online application

December 15, 2022

KLEEE 2023 admit card

December 15, 2022

KLEEE 2023 exam dates

December 18, 19, 20, 21, and, 22, 2022

KLEEE 2023: How to Register

  • Go to the official website- kluniversity.in/admissions.

  • Click on the registration link and fill in basic details, email ID and mobile number

  • Registered and verify mobile number and email address

  • Fill out the application form as instructed and upload the documents

  • Pay the application fee and download the online receipt of payment

  • Submit the KLEEE application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Off Campus, Hyderabad
