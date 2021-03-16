Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test Result Declared

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has declared the provisional results for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY 2020) on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The candidates can visit the website to access the results along with the All India Merit list.

The final KVPY 2020 merit list will be released later and the marks will be available by April. "The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained during the month of April 2021 and the exact date will be updated soon," reads the official update.

“The provisional list is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Aptitude Test. The award of KVPY Fellowship will be subject to verification of the relevant documents. Selected candidates will receive email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted,” reads a statement on the official site.

The Stream SA results have been declared for students securing above 51 percent, Stream SX results have been announced for the students securing above 51 percent and Stream SB results have been declared for those securing above 46 percent.

IISc Bengaluru conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) exam for SA, SX and SB streams on January 31 for admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. KVPY SB stream exam was held for Class 12 students Science students aspiring to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences, KVPY SB stream was held for undergraduate students enrolled in the 1st year of (BSc, BS, BStatistics, BMathematics, Integrated MSc and MS).

While the SA stream exam was conducted in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the exam for SB and SX streams were held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Later IISc released the KVPY answer key consisting of the correct options to the questions. The objection window was available from till February 15 to allow the candidates to raise objections.