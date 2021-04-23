  • Home
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released the result for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The students will have to login to the online portal using their application number and date of birth and access their KVPY result card.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 2:36 pm IST

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) Aptitude Test Marks Released
KVPY 2021 aptitude test marks released
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released the result for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The students will have to login to the online portal using their application number and date of birth and access their KVPY result card. The candidates can also access the KVPY All India merit list.

Steps To Access KVPY Aptitude Test Marks

Step 1 Visit the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2 Click on KVPY aptitude test 2020 link

Step 3 Enter application number and date of birth

Step 4 KVPY score card will be displayed, download it further use

The award of KVPY Fellowship will be subject to verification of the relevant documents. Selected candidates will receive email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted,” reads a statement on the official site.

The Stream SA results have been declared for students securing above 51 percent, Stream SX results have been announced for the students securing above 51 percent and Stream SB results have been declared for those securing above 46 percent.

The KVPY exams were conducted for admissions into Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science.

KVPY SB stream exam was held for Class 12 students Science students aspiring to join an undergraduate program in Basic Sciences, KVPY SB stream was held for undergraduate students enrolled in the 1st year of (BSc, BS, BStatistics, BMathematics, Integrated MSc and MS).

