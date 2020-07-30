Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 - Know Trends Over The Years

It is important to be aware of the factors that determine Kirori Mal College cut off to increase your chances of enrolment.

As soon as the Class 12 result is announced by different Boards, students across the nation gear up to get enrolled in one of the prestigious universities- such as- The University of Delhi for better future prospects.

Among the several colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Kirori Mal College seems to be one of the most popular choices. Located in the North Campus of the University of Delhi, the college offers various undergraduate programmes in Arts, Science, Commerce and Humanities.

Every year, admission to Kirori Mal college is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. To maintain the high standards, there are multiple factors taken into consideration while declaring the cut off. One of which is class 12 scorecard. To simplify the admission process, ‘best four rule’ for percentage calculation has been brought into place by the University of Delhi. In accordance with the same, Kirori Mal College considers the four subjects in which the students scored the best marks in his qualifying examination.

The cut off varies as per the programme chosen by the candidate or the category one belongs to. Here are the factors responsible for influencing the Kirori Mal College cut off:

Factors that determine Kirori Mal College cut off

Number of Seats: The total number of seats offered by the colleges for the opted courses.

Kirori Mal College Cut off Trends (Arts, Science & Commerce)

Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the last seven years at Kirori Mal College for various UG programmes (Arts, Science and Commerce programmes).

Cutoff Trends of Kirori Mal College





Subjects 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 B.A (Hons) Economic 97 96.5 97.5 98 98 94-97.5 95.5-98.5 B.A (Hons) English 96 95 96 96.5 96.75 92-96 92-96 B.A (Hons) Geography 96.5 95.75 97 97.5 96.5 95-97 91-93 B.A (Hons) Hindi 88.5 85.5 91 91 90 85 82 B.A (Hons) History 95 93.5 95.5 95.5 95.5 92-97 89-95 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 96 97 96.5 98 94-97 93-95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 72 70 60 60 70 55-60 60-65 B.A (Hons) Urdu 79.5 70 65 62 62 60-65 58-60 B.A Programme - 93.5 95 96.5 91 - - B.Com 96.5 96 97 96.5 96.25 96 - B.Com (Hons) 97 96.5 97.25 97.5 97.25 97 96.75 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.5 96 96.25 97.5 97 95.5 95 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 92 95.66 95.5 95 87 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 95 96 97.33 96.66 94 95 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 95.25 97.25 97 97.5 97 95 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.66 95.66 96 98 97 95.66 95.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 94 97.33 97 96 91 89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 91 93 94.5 94 89 - B.Sc. in Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Biochemistry and Chemistry 91.6 89.66 95 91.66 92 84 - B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 93.66 91 92 92 92 86 - B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 94.33 93.33 92 91 91 87 -





DU Admissions

The University of Delhi admissions for undergraduate programmes are done based on the scores of the candidates obtained in class 12 or equivalent qualifying examination. In other words, there’s no specific entrance exam for admission to UG programmes at the affiliated colleges of the Delhi University. Meeting the DU cut off marks with the help of your best of four for admission in DU opens the gate to the enrolment in 91 DU affiliated colleges.

