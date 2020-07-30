  • Home
Among the several colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Kirori Mal College seems to be one of the most popular choices. Located in the North Campus of the University of Delhi, the college offers various undergraduate programmes in Arts, Science, Commerce and Humanities.

Written By Sakshi | Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:07 pm IST

Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 - Know Trends Over The Years
It is important to be aware of the factors that determine Kirori Mal College cut off to increase your chances of enrolment.
New Delhi:

As soon as the Class 12 result is announced by different Boards, students across the nation gear up to get enrolled in one of the prestigious universities- such as- The University of Delhi for better future prospects.

Every year, admission to Kirori Mal college is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. To maintain the high standards, there are multiple factors taken into consideration while declaring the cut off. One of which is class 12 scorecard. To simplify the admission process, ‘best four rule’ for percentage calculation has been brought into place by the University of Delhi. In accordance with the same, Kirori Mal College considers the four subjects in which the students scored the best marks in his qualifying examination.

The cut off varies as per the programme chosen by the candidate or the category one belongs to. Here are the factors responsible for influencing the Kirori Mal College cut off:

Factors that determine Kirori Mal College cut off

  • Number of Seats: The total number of seats offered by the colleges for the opted courses.
  • Programme: The undergraduate programme for which the candidates have applied for.
  • Cut Off Trend: The cut off trend of the University of Delhi for the programmes over the years.
  • Best of Four Subjects: The aggregate of the highest score in any four subjects of the qualifying Class 12 board examination
  • Number of Applicants: The total number of applications received for the courses.


Kirori Mal College Cut off Trends (Arts, Science & Commerce)

Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the last seven years at Kirori Mal College for various UG programmes (Arts, Science and Commerce programmes).

Cutoff Trends of Kirori Mal College


Subjects

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

B.A (Hons) Economic

97

96.5

97.5

98

98

94-97.5

95.5-98.5

B.A (Hons) English

96

95

96

96.5

96.75

92-96

92-96

B.A (Hons) Geography

96.5

95.75

97

97.5

96.5

95-97

91-93

B.A (Hons) Hindi

88.5

85.5

91

91

90

85

82

B.A (Hons) History

95

93.5

95.5

95.5

95.5

92-97

89-95

B.A (Hons) Political Science

96

96

97

96.5

98

94-97

93-95

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

72

70

60

60

70

55-60

60-65

B.A (Hons) Urdu

79.5

70

65

62

62

60-65

58-60

B.A Programme

-

93.5

95

96.5

91

-

-

B.Com

96.5

96

97

96.5

96.25

96

-

B.Com (Hons)

97

96.5

97.25

97.5

97.25

97

96.75

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

96.5

96

96.25

97.5

97

95.5

95

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

92

92

95.66

95.5

95

87

86

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95

95

96

97.33

96.66

94

95

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96

95.25

97.25

97

97.5

97

95

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

95.66

95.66

96

98

97

95.66

95.33

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94

94

97.33

97

96

91

89

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

93

91

93

94.5

94

89

-

B.Sc. in Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Biochemistry and Chemistry

91.6

89.66

95

91.66

92

84

-

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

93.66

91

92

92

92

86

-

B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer

94.33

93.33

92

91

91

87

-


DU Admissions

The University of Delhi admissions for undergraduate programmes are done based on the scores of the candidates obtained in class 12 or equivalent qualifying examination. In other words, there’s no specific entrance exam for admission to UG programmes at the affiliated colleges of the Delhi University. Meeting the DU cut off marks with the help of your best of four for admission in DU opens the gate to the enrolment in 91 DU affiliated colleges.

Sakshi writes for universities for Careers360.

