Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 - Know Trends Over The Years
Among the several colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Kirori Mal College seems to be one of the most popular choices. Located in the North Campus of the University of Delhi, the college offers various undergraduate programmes in Arts, Science, Commerce and Humanities.
As soon as the Class 12 result is announced by different Boards, students across the nation gear up to get enrolled in one of the prestigious universities- such as- The University of Delhi for better future prospects.
Every year, admission to Kirori Mal college is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. To maintain the high standards, there are multiple factors taken into consideration while declaring the cut off. One of which is class 12 scorecard. To simplify the admission process, ‘best four rule’ for percentage calculation has been brought into place by the University of Delhi. In accordance with the same, Kirori Mal College considers the four subjects in which the students scored the best marks in his qualifying examination.
The cut off varies as per the programme chosen by the candidate or the category one belongs to. Here are the factors responsible for influencing the Kirori Mal College cut off:
Factors that determine Kirori Mal College cut off
- Number of Seats: The total number of seats offered by the colleges for the opted courses.
- Programme: The undergraduate programme for which the candidates have applied for.
- Cut Off Trend: The cut off trend of the University of Delhi for the programmes over the years.
- Best of Four Subjects: The aggregate of the highest score in any four subjects of the qualifying Class 12 board examination
- Number of Applicants: The total number of applications received for the courses.
Kirori Mal College Cut off Trends (Arts, Science & Commerce)
Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the last seven years at Kirori Mal College for various UG programmes (Arts, Science and Commerce programmes).
Cutoff Trends of Kirori Mal College
Subjects
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
B.A (Hons) Economic
97
96.5
97.5
98
98
94-97.5
95.5-98.5
B.A (Hons) English
96
95
96
96.5
96.75
92-96
92-96
B.A (Hons) Geography
96.5
95.75
97
97.5
96.5
95-97
91-93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
88.5
85.5
91
91
90
85
82
B.A (Hons) History
95
93.5
95.5
95.5
95.5
92-97
89-95
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96
96
97
96.5
98
94-97
93-95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
72
70
60
60
70
55-60
60-65
B.A (Hons) Urdu
79.5
70
65
62
62
60-65
58-60
B.A Programme
-
93.5
95
96.5
91
-
-
B.Com
96.5
96
97
96.5
96.25
96
-
B.Com (Hons)
97
96.5
97.25
97.5
97.25
97
96.75
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96.5
96
96.25
97.5
97
95.5
95
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
92
95.66
95.5
95
87
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
95
96
97.33
96.66
94
95
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
95.25
97.25
97
97.5
97
95
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.66
95.66
96
98
97
95.66
95.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
94
97.33
97
96
91
89
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
93
91
93
94.5
94
89
-
B.Sc. in Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Biochemistry and Chemistry
91.6
89.66
95
91.66
92
84
-
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
93.66
91
92
92
92
86
-
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
94.33
93.33
92
91
91
87
-
DU Admissions
The University of Delhi admissions for undergraduate programmes are done based on the scores of the candidates obtained in class 12 or equivalent qualifying examination. In other words, there’s no specific entrance exam for admission to UG programmes at the affiliated colleges of the Delhi University. Meeting the DU cut off marks with the help of your best of four for admission in DU opens the gate to the enrolment in 91 DU affiliated colleges.
