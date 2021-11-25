Image credit: Wikimedia Commons The online course will have a series of 15 conceptual videos

Constitution Day 2021: On the eve of ‘Constitution Day’, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju will launch an online course on the Indian Constitution on Thursday (November 25). The online course is scheduled to be launched in an event at Bhim Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), 15, Janpath, New Delhi in collaboration with National Academy of Legal Studies & Research (NALSAR), University of Law.

The candidates who want to apply online, can do so at- legalaffairs.nalsar.ac.in, they do not have to any application fee. “Keeping in view the essence of the Online Course, the occasion shall also see widespread and enthusiastic participation of students, faculty and top functionaries of the leading Law universities of India,” the statement mentioned.

The online course will have a series of 15 conceptual videos, and candidates can learn about constitution and leading cases, identify the fundamental policy choices incorporated in the constitution, examine the historical evolution and understand the post-independence constitutional journey.

Apart from the law minister, SPS Baghel, Minister for State for Law and Justice; Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs; and Secretaries of the Legislative Department, Department of Justice, (Dr) Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, other dignitaries will be present at the launch event.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is celebrated on November 26, the day when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.