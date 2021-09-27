Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at NFSU

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University, NFSU in Gandhinagar, today, September 27. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Supreme Court Justice MR Shah were also present on the occasion.

Union Law minister expressed his thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted, “Due to visionary steps taken by then CM of Gujarat NarendraModi Ji, India has not only the 1st School of Law, Forensic Justice & Policy Studies at NFSU, Gandhinagar but first of it's kind in the world! Bhupendrapbjp Ji, Justice M.R. Shah, trajendrabjp sanghaviharsh attended,” Kiren Rijiju said in a social media post.”

Addressing the event Mr Rijuju said, “Whenever we're in trouble or we're not able to do our job as politicians, then we bring judges forward. Work gets done easier when judges are in front. Judiciary, executive&legislature are different organs but we work for country together: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju,” as quoted by ANI.

“At times people from outside think there is turf war or a fight over domain is going on…There’s nothing like that…We're all working for the interest of the nation: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju,” ANI added further.