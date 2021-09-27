  • Home
  • Education
  • Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU

Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University, NFSU in Gandhinagar.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 5:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Novel Behaviour Of Electrons In Conductor
Cyclone Gulab: JNTU Hyderabad Postpones Exams Amid Heavy Rains Alert
IIT Madras Students To Host Technical Awareness Contest For Schoolchildren
DU Cut-Off 2021: Check Science Cut-Off Marks Of Top Colleges From Last Year
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First-Come-First-Serve Round Begins Tomorrow
Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU
Kiren Rijiju inaugurates the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at NFSU
New Delhi:

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University, NFSU in Gandhinagar, today, September 27. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Supreme Court Justice MR Shah were also present on the occasion.

New agency ANI tweeted, "Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated School of Law, Forensic Justice & Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar on Sunday. Gujarat CM & Supreme Court Justice MR Shah were among those who attended the event."

Union Law minister expressed his thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted, “Due to visionary steps taken by then CM of Gujarat NarendraModi Ji, India has not only the 1st School of Law, Forensic Justice & Policy Studies at NFSU, Gandhinagar but first of it's kind in the world! Bhupendrapbjp Ji, Justice M.R. Shah, trajendrabjp sanghaviharsh attended,” Kiren Rijiju said in a social media post.”

Addressing the event Mr Rijuju said, “Whenever we're in trouble or we're not able to do our job as politicians, then we bring judges forward. Work gets done easier when judges are in front. Judiciary, executive&legislature are different organs but we work for country together: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju,” as quoted by ANI.

“At times people from outside think there is turf war or a fight over domain is going on…There’s nothing like that…We're all working for the interest of the nation: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju,” ANI added further.

Click here for more Education News
Kiren Rijiju
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
NEET Phase 2 Registration: Why Has NTA Divided Registration In Two Phases This Year
NEET Phase 2 Registration: Why Has NTA Divided Registration In Two Phases This Year
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Novel Behaviour Of Electrons In Conductor
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Novel Behaviour Of Electrons In Conductor
Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Result Announced For Pre D.El.Ed Exam
Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Result Announced For Pre D.El.Ed Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................