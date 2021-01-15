King George Medical University Begins Gene Sequencing Of Coronavirus To Detect Its New Strains

King George Medical University (KGMU) has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries. The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknow’s CDRI and NBRI.

The chief of KGMU’s Department of Microbiology, Dr Amita Jain said a gene sequencing test has been started at the premier medical university and it would soon be replicated in BHU, Varanasi and Lucknow-based Central Drug Research Institute and the National Botanical Research Institute.

She said till now, samples were sent to Pune for gene sequencing tests from UP but the samples will not have to be sent outside the state now as the facility is available here.

She said the gene sequencing has been made mandatory to check which type of virus is present in the patient coming from abroad. In KGMU, 10 patients with corona infection were tested for gene sequencer machine, in which none of the new forms of the coronavirus were found, she said.