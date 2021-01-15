  • Home
  • Education
  • King George Medical University Begins Gene Sequencing Of Coronavirus To Detect Its New Strains

King George Medical University Begins Gene Sequencing Of Coronavirus To Detect Its New Strains

King George Medical University (KGMU) has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries. The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknow’s CDRI and NBRI.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 15, 2021 10:05 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttarakhand: Schools Can Collect Fees From Class 10, 12 Students
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Becomes First State To Provide Online Funds To Private Schools
UGC Asks Universities To Assist With COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out
Massive Transformation In Field Of Education In Last 4 Years: UP Deputy Chief Minister
321 Students To Feature In Cultural Programme At Republic Day Parade
Medical College To Be Set Up In Maharashtra's Osmanabad District
King George Medical University Begins Gene Sequencing Of Coronavirus To Detect Its New Strains
King George Medical University Begins Gene Sequencing Of Coronavirus To Detect Its New Strains
Lucknow:

King George Medical University (KGMU) has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries. The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknow’s CDRI and NBRI.

The chief of KGMU’s Department of Microbiology, Dr Amita Jain said a gene sequencing test has been started at the premier medical university and it would soon be replicated in BHU, Varanasi and Lucknow-based Central Drug Research Institute and the National Botanical Research Institute.

She said till now, samples were sent to Pune for gene sequencing tests from UP but the samples will not have to be sent outside the state now as the facility is available here.

She said the gene sequencing has been made mandatory to check which type of virus is present in the patient coming from abroad. In KGMU, 10 patients with corona infection were tested for gene sequencer machine, in which none of the new forms of the coronavirus were found, she said.

Click here for more Education News
Covid 19 corona virus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SRMJEEE 2021: Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria And Paper Pattern
SRMJEEE 2021: Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria And Paper Pattern
NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Window Tomorrow; Check Registration FAQs
NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Window Tomorrow; Check Registration FAQs
JNU Allows Entry Of Fourth Year PhD, MSc, MCA Students In Campus
JNU Allows Entry Of Fourth Year PhD, MSc, MCA Students In Campus
Bird Flu: Teachers Not Be Deployed On Inspection Duty, Says Manish Sisodia
Bird Flu: Teachers Not Be Deployed On Inspection Duty, Says Manish Sisodia
NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern
NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................