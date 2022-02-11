KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Download

  • Home
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the KIITEE 2022 result for Phase 1 examination.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 3:22 pm IST

KITTEE 2022 provisional result out
New Delhi:

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Result: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the KIITEE 2022 result for Phase 1 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the KIITEE Phase 1 exam 2022 check the result through the official website-- kiitee.kiit.ac.in using application number and date of birth. The Phase 1 exam was conducted from February 4 to 6

The KIITEE Phase 2 examination will be held from April 14 to 16, 2022. Candidates should note that the institute will conduct the remote proctored online examination, wherein each candidate were watched remotely during the examination.

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Result: How To Download

1. Visit the official website-- kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'KIITEE 2022(Phase 1) result' link.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth to login.

4. Your KIITEE result will appear on the screen.

5. Download it and take a print out for further references.

KIITEE is conducted for admissions into all the courses offered by the institute except MBBS, BDS, PG Medical and PG Dental. KITTEE 2022 was held as a remote-proctored test.

KITTEE Provisional Result: Direct Link

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination
