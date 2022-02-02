  • Home
KIITEE 2022: Phase 1 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 exam will be conducted from February 4 to 6. Candidates should note that the institute will conduct the remote proctored online examination, wherein each candidate will be watched remotely during the examination.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 2:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

KIITEE exam 2022 will be held in around 80 exam centres.

KIITEE 2022 Admit Card: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the KIITEE 2022 admit card for Phase 1 exam. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination can check and download the admit card through the official website-- kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 exam will be conducted from February 4 to 6. Candidates should note that the institute will conduct the remote proctored online examination, wherein each candidate will be watched remotely during the examination.

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card: How To Download

1. Visit the official website-- kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "KIITEE 2022" tab.

3. Click on the "Admit Card Login - KIITEE 2022 Phase 1" link.

4. Enter your login credentials and click on "Continue" tab.

5. The KIITEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future references.

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card: Direct Link

KIITEE exam 2022 will be held in around 80 exam centres. The KIITEE mock exam link has also been activated for the aspirants. The mock test window will be available till February 3.

