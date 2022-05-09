KIITEE 2022 Dates For Phase 3 Announced; Check Eligibility, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock KIITEE 2022 phase 3 dates are released

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced the dates for the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination, or KIITEE 2022, phase 3. KIITEE 2022 phase 3 will be conducted on May 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2022. To appear for the examination, candidates must go through the application process running on the official website- kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The last day to apply for KIITEE 2022 phase 3 is today, May 9, 2022. To book the KIITEE 2022 phase 3 slots, candidates must visit the website from May 9 to 11, 2022. Also Read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know

“Candidates who will be appearing in KIITEE 2022 (phase 1 and phase 2) online examination are eligible for phase-3 and phase 4 examination. Candidates who have applied for KIITEE 2022 (phase-1 or phase-2) online examination are not required to apply again for KIITEE-2022 (phase-3 and phase-4) online examination, they can appear online examination with their existing application number of phase 1 or phase 2,” KIIT on the official website said.

KIITEE 2022 Eligibility

Candidates are appearing for Class 12 board examination this year and will be planning to take the admission for undergraduate courses can apply for the exam. Those who are looking forward to pursue postgraduate programmes or applicants who are pursuing the final year of their graduation are eligible for KIITEE 2022 phase 3 for postgraduation courses.

After appearing for KIITEE 2022 phase 3, a candidate, if he/she is selected, will be called for KIITEE phase 3 counselling. Students who will be applying for KIITEE phase 3 counselling 2022 have to be ready with the required documents such as Class 10 and 12 passing certificates, scanned photographs, KIITEE rank cards, admit cards and ID cards.

For the unversed, KIIT Entrance Examination (KIITEE) is the all India entrance examination conducted by KIIT, Bhubaneswar for admission into various courses of KIIT.