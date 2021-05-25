  • Home
KIITEE 2021: Special Exam For Cyclone-Affected Students

The online exam started today, May 25, and will be held in multiple slots on May 26 and 27. The special sessions will take place on June 17, 18, and 19, the institute said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 25, 2021 10:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

KIIT to conduct special entrance exam for cyclone-affected students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) will conduct a special session of its entrance exam – KIITEE 2021 – in June for students affected by Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall between Dhamra Port and Balasore on the Odisha coast at noon tomorrow, May 26.

The online exam started today, May 25 and will be held in multiple slots on May 26 and 27. The special sessions will take place on June 17, 18 and 19, the institute said.

“KIITEE 2021 special online exam for candidates of cyclone affected areas will be held on 17th, 18th and 19th June 2021,” reads a notification on the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Students who will take the exam on May 26 or 27 can download their admit cards from the website, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download KIITEE 2021 admit card

The entrance exam is being held online, as a remote proctored test, due to COVID-19 restrictions across the country. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the institute.

