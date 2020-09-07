Haryana Chief Minister Launches Online Admission Platform For UG Courses

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched an online platform for admissions in undergraduate courses in government, aided and self-financed colleges for the new academic session 2020-21. This platform will allow students to complete their entire admission process from home, an official statement said. It said that the admission process for various undergraduate courses for academic session 2020-21, for the first year students in government, government-aided and self-financing colleges began on Monday.

The statement said while giving a relief to a large number of students taking admissions amid COVID-19 pandemic, the registration and prospectus fee of all undergraduate courses has been waived. The Chief Minister also launched an educational WhatsApp chatbot 'Apka Mitra' to resolve any admission-related queries of students. Students are required to send a message on WhatsApp chatbot number 7419444449 to get any information regarding admissions, scholarships etc, the statement said.

A new web portal of Higher Education Department and website of 158 government colleges were also launched by Khattar. “A grievance redressal helpdesk number 18001373735 has been started to help the students to fill their admission forms. Persons With disabilities can get assistance for filling the admission forms by giving a missed call on mobile number 7419444449,” it said.

During the virtual launch, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and senior officers of Higher Education Department including Principal Secretary Ankur Gupta and Director General, Higher Education Department, Ajit Balaji Joshi were also present. In his inaugural address, the chief minister said the online admission platform has been launched so as to facilitate students to get admission while staying at their homes in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In higher education, we have to make sure that more focus is given on research and for this more and more colleges and Universities have been opened in Haryana. Along with education, skilling is equally important and for this Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has been opened,” he said. Khattar, who is being treated for COVID-19 infection contracted over two weeks ago, said efforts should be made to raise the standard of colleges and universities while using Information Technology tools. “Along with this we have to raise the technical skills of the students,” he added.

Mr Kanwar Pal said that education has always remained the main focus of the state government. “Be it giving a major financial boost to the education sector in the budget 2020-2021 or setting up colleges within a radius of 15 kilometres, various initiatives have been taken by the state government to promote education and skilling among the youth of the state. Now our focus is to open colleges within a radius of 10 kilometres,” Mr Kanwar Pal added.