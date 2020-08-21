Vice Chancellor Of King George Medical University Tests Positive For COVID-19

  • Home
The vice-chancellor is in home isolation as a precautionary measure and has appealed to all those who came in contact with him to take all precautionary measures and get themselves tested.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 2:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Vice-Chancellor of the King George Medical University here, Lt Gen (Retd) Dr Vipin Puri, has tested positive for COVID-19, a university spokesman said on Friday. The driver and another staff member of Dr Puri had tested positive for COVID-19 after which he got himself tested and found that he had contracted the disease, university spokesperson, Dr Sudhir Singh, said.

The vice-chancellor is in home isolation as a precautionary measure and has appealed to all those who came in contact with him to take all precautionary measures and get themselves tested.

Dr Puri had recently taken over as the new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

