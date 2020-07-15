Kerala Plus Two Result Soon. Direct Links Here

Kerala DHSE result will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 1:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kerala Plus Two result will be announced anytime soon now. The state education minister Prof C Raveendranath will be announcing the Kerala DHSE results or Kerala +2 results at 2 pm today. The state government’s Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE held this year’s Plus Two or Higher Secondary examinations in March and May. The government had postponed the exams from March to May last week due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Kerala DHSE result will also be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two result 2020: Direct links

Download your Kerala Plus Two results from these direct links:

Keralaresults.nic.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Dhsekerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

Prd.kerala.gov.in

Apart from these official websites, the Kerala +2 results will be released on private portals like examresults.net.

According to an official statement from the Kerala DHSE, the Plus Two results will also be released on following apps: iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020.

Meanwhile, in a related development today, national secondary and higher secondary education board CBSE released the Class 10 results today.

