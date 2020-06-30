Kerala SSLC results will be released at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC result 2020: Kerala state education department will release the Kerala SSLC result soon. The Class 10 or SSLC results will be released online for more than 4.20 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams which were held in March and May this year. The SSLC exams were postponed from March to May due to the preventive measures imposed to stop the spread of CIVID-19 cases in the state. Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be released on the official websites at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Direct links

Check your SSLC results from the links provided here:

Keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Keralaresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala SSLC results will be released online on third party private portals like examresults.net.

Last year the Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6. This year, the results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As many as 4,26,513 students, had qualified for higher education when the SSLC results were announced last year.

4.35 lakh students took the Kerala SSLC exam last year.

Kerala successfully conducted exams in May last week for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and has reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted recently. The encouraging update was shared a fortnight after the state completed the exercise.

Students, who cannot take the exams this time, will be given another chance along with Save A Year (SAY) exams, but as regular students and not as SAY enrollees.