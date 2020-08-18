Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala University UG Admission 2020: First Seat Allotment Result Soon At Keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University UG allotment result will be released soon. The admission window for undergraduate programmes ended yesterday and the university will soon release the first seat allotment list on the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in. The university runs a centralized allotment process for admission to UG courses in government, government-aided, self-financed colleges affiliated to the university.

The registration for Kerala University UG admission 2020 started on July 21. The University also ran a trial allotment on August 12, 2020.

Candidates who are allotted as seat in the first allotment list will be required to submit the admission fee online for confirmation of allotment and for rearranging or deleting higher options between August 18 and August 23, 2020.

The second allotment list is expected to be released on August 24. Students, who are allotted seat in the second list will be required to submit the admission fee online, between August 24 and September 4, 2020.

Detailed information regarding Kerala University UG admission 2020 is available on the official website.