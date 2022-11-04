  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala University Senate Passes Resolution Against Governor's Notification

Kerala University Senate Passes Resolution Against Governor's Notification

The senate members claimed that the resolution was not against the Governor but against the notification, he had issued in August.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 7:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation
IIT Delhi To Hold 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony Tomorrow
IIT Roorkee Director Aligns With NEP Vision 2030 To Develop Hierarchical Intelligent Cyber-Physical Ecosystems
DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant Seats List After Round 2 Allotment Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi
IIT Madras, Purdue University Partners To Develop Dual-Degree Programme In Semiconductors
Kerala University Senate Passes Resolution Against Governor's Notification
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
Thiruvananthapuram:

Amidst the growing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government in the state, the Kerala University Senate on Friday passed a resolution against Mr Khan's action of setting up a search committee for the selection of Vice-Chancellor saying it was not in accordance with the law. The senate members, who took part in the meeting, claimed that the resolution was not against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, but against the notification, he had issued in this regard in August. They also made it clear that the Senate would nominate a representative for the Vice-Chancellor selection only if he withdraws from the search panel.

"Unfortunately, the notification issued by the Governor on August 5 regarding the formation of a search committee is against the existing laws," a Senate member told reporters. The special senate had taken a stand against this on August 20, he said, adding that it was discussed in the meeting today whether there should be any rethinking on its earlier stand. The meeting requested the Governor to withdraw the notification, he said, adding that it also decided to select the Senate's representative for the Vice-Chancellor selection only if the notification is withdrawn.

Also Read || Kerala Governor Rejects Left Government's Recommendation, Appoints New Vice-Chancellor To Tech University

"This is not a political issue but a legal problem. The notification issued by the Governor is incomplete. It cannot be accepted," he added. As many as 50 of the 57 members of the Senate backed the resolution while seven raised objections against it. Those members, who had been expelled by the Governor earlier, did not attend the meeting. Meanwhile, Ciza Thomas, who was given the charge of the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here by the Governor, on Friday assumed office amidst intense protest by the activists of SFI, the students' outfit of CPI(M), and a section of university employees. She was given the charge in the wake of incumbent Vice-Chancellor S Rajasree stepping down in view of an apex court verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Vice Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
IIT Delhi To Hold 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony Tomorrow
IIT Delhi To Hold 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................