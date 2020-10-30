  • Home
Kerala University Result 2020: The University of Kerala has announced first semester results for differen BSc and BA programmes on the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 9:46 pm IST

Kerala University Result 2020 Announced For BSc, BA First Semester
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala University Result: The University of Kerala has announced first-semester exam result for BA and BSc programmes. Candidates can now visit the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in to check their exam results. The results have been published in form of PDF file containing their roll numbers.

To clear a semester, (for 2014 Admission candidates) a candidate must score SCPA of 4.00 or E Grade, or a minimum of 40%.

“For the successful completion of a semester, (for 2014 Admission candidates) a student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00(E Grade)[A minimum of 40% (E Grade) is required for passing a course with a separate minimum of 40% (E Grade) for Continuous Evaluation and End semester Evaluation,” an official statement said.

“The draft mark lists will be made available in the University website. Candidates can use this draft mark lists for applying for scrutiny and revaluation,” the statement added.

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation and scrutiny of their results online on or before November 13, 2020, the university said.

Check Kerala University BA result

Check Kerala University BSc result

How to check Kerala University Result 2020

Go to the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in.

Click on the results tab

Select the examination

The result PDF will be displayed

Download the PDF file and check result using your roll number

