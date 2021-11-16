  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala University PhD Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 4

Kerala University PhD Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 4

The University of Kerala will conclude the application process for PhD entrance exam tomorrow, November 17.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 7:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Kerala Begins Application For PhD Entrance Examination
Shashi Tharoor Urges Kerala Governor To Put University Exams On Hold Till Covid Situation Normalises
University Of Kerala Reschedules PG Entrance Test; New Date Here
Kerala University UG Admission 2020: First Allotment Result Soon, Details Here
Kerala University Admission 2020: How To Apply
Kerala University Begins Registration For Undergraduate Admission 2020
Kerala University PhD Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 4
Kerala University to conclude PhD application process tomorrow
New Delhi:

The University of Kerala will conclude the application process for PhD entrance exam tomorrow, November 17. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website-- research.keralauniversity.ac.in. Applicants must have a masters degree or any equivalent degree with not less than 55 per cent marks as the basic eligibility criteria for applying to the PhD programme.

Kerala University PhD entrance exam 2021 will be held on December 4 and the exam will be of maximum 100 marks. The entrance test will consist of two papers-- Part A: Research Methodology (50 per cent) and Part B: subject chosen (50 per cent). To qualify the entrance exam, candidates will have to score at least 50 per cent marks in case of unreserved category and reserved category candidates require 40 per cent marks to qualify the exam.

Kerala University PhD Exam: How To Apply?

  • Visit the official website-- research.keralauniversity.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on login or register

  • If not registered, enter name, mobile number and Email and login further with the generated ID and password

  • The application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the asked details and upload the documents

  • Pay the application fees

  • Submit the form

  • Take a print out for future reference

Applicants will be required to pay a registration fee that is Rs 1075 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 550 for reserved category candidates.

Click here for more Education News
University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan Vows For Greater Integration Of Local Languages In Professional Education
NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan Vows For Greater Integration Of Local Languages In Professional Education
NEET MCC Counselling 2021: Check Complete Procedure Here
NEET MCC Counselling 2021: Check Complete Procedure Here
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On EWS, OBC Quota Deferred
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On EWS, OBC Quota Deferred
JNUEE Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Opens Link For Updating Marksheet, Check Here
JNUEE Result 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Opens Link For Updating Marksheet, Check Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................