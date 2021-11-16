Kerala University PhD Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 4

Kerala University to conclude PhD application process tomorrow

The University of Kerala will conclude the application process for PhD entrance exam tomorrow, November 17. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website-- research.keralauniversity.ac.in. Applicants must have a masters degree or any equivalent degree with not less than 55 per cent marks as the basic eligibility criteria for applying to the PhD programme.

Kerala University PhD entrance exam 2021 will be held on December 4 and the exam will be of maximum 100 marks. The entrance test will consist of two papers-- Part A: Research Methodology (50 per cent) and Part B: subject chosen (50 per cent). To qualify the entrance exam, candidates will have to score at least 50 per cent marks in case of unreserved category and reserved category candidates require 40 per cent marks to qualify the exam.

Kerala University PhD Exam: How To Apply?

Visit the official website-- research.keralauniversity.ac.in

On the homepage, click on login or register

If not registered, enter name, mobile number and Email and login further with the generated ID and password

The application form will appear on the screen

Fill in the asked details and upload the documents

Pay the application fees

Submit the form

Take a print out for future reference

Applicants will be required to pay a registration fee that is Rs 1075 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 550 for reserved category candidates.