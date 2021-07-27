  • Home
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 8:30 am IST

Kerala University PG Entrance Exam Admit Card Released, Direct Link
Kerala University PG entrance test hall ticket released
New Delhi:

Kerala University has released the admit card for the postgraduate entrance examination. Candidates who have applied for PG entrance test, must visit the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in, and download their hall tickets. As per schedule released by the Kerala University, the PG entrance exams are scheduled to begin from August 1 and continue till August 6. The examinations will be held in two sessions.

The timetable for the PG entrance examination is also available on the official website.

Direct Link

Covid Guidelines

Candidates must report to the center atleast one hour before the commencement of the examination and avoid crowding at the gates. Candidates reporting after half an hour from the time of commencement of examination will not be admitted to the examination hall.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall half an hour before the time of completion of the examination.

Candidates are prohibited from writing their names on any part of the answer book.

Mobile Phones are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.

Covid Protocol must be strictly followed.

Candidates must wear a face mask in the examination hall.

