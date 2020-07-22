Kerala University Begins Registration For Undergraduate Admission 2020

Kerala University has begun admission to UG courses

University of Kerala has begun admission process to undergraduate programmes for the 2020-21 academic session. The registration process began on July 21 on the University's official website. Through the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP), the University will facilitate admission process to government colleges, aided colleges, self-financing colleges, and Centers of the University.

The University will run a trial allotment on August 12, 2020. The registration process will conclude on August 17, 2020.

After registration is over, the University will release first allotment list on August 18.

Candidates who are allotted as seat in the first list have to remit University admission fee through online mode for confirmation of allotment and for rearranging or deleting higher options between August 18 and August 23, 2020.

The second allotment list will be released on August 24. Students allotted seat in the second list will have to remit University admission fee through online mode between August 24 and September 4, 2020.

The University has not announced the date for college joining yet. As per, UGC's recommended schedule, colleges can begin classes for the first year or semester students to start from September 1. The classes for students who will be in second and third semester this session are to begin from August 1 as per UGC calendar.

Students can fill the online registration form for admission on the University's admission portal, 'admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in'.