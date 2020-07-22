Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala University UG Admission 2020: How to apply

The University of Kerala, or Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram, has begun the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses. Interested students can apply through the official website, keralauniversity.ac.in, by August 17. The admissions are done through a Through the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP), through which the University will facilitate the admission process to government colleges, aided colleges, self-financing colleges, and centers of the university. The university will run a trial allotment on August 12 before the registration process concludes on August 17.

Kerala University will release the first allotment list by August 18. Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first list have to remit University admission fee through online mode for confirmation of allotment and for rearranging or deleting higher options between August 18 and August 23, 2020.

Students while applying should take care that their names are entered exactly as given in the Class 12 marksheet. Here are the steps that you should follow while applying for UG admissions.

Step 1: Go to Keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2:Select the UG page and click on the link to apply

Step 3:Enter the required details

Step 4:Click submit to receive application number and password

Step 5: Once the password and application number is generated, candidates should log into the registration portal to continue the registration

Step 6:Enter your application form and password to continue to the registration process

Step 7:Pay the registration fee

Step 8:Enter the details in the student profile

Step 9:Enter the academic details

Step 10:Upload photo and signature

Step 11:Select your preferred options in colleges and courses

Step 12:Save a copy of the application for future use