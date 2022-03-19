Kerala: Students To 'Evaluate' 10th, 12th Question Papers

  • Home
Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams 2022: School Education Minister V Sivankutty in his tweet mentioned, "Perhaps for the first time in India, Kerala’s students will evaluate their class 10 and 12 public exam question papers. The inputs will be used for restructuring."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 1:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Exams 2022: The Students in Kerala will now get an opportunity to evaluate their class 10 and 12 exams question papers. School Education Minister V Sivankutty in his tweet mentioned, "Perhaps for the first time in India, Kerala’s students will evaluate their class 10 and 12 public exam question papers. The inputs will be used for restructuring. Students must have the first and last word in education. Evaluation too must change with changing times. This is the Kerala model."

The Kerala government has already announced the dates of examinations of the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate, plus two and vocational higher secondary for the ongoing academic year. While the SSLC exams would be held from March 31 to April 29, the plus two and vocational higher secondary examinations are scheduled between March 30 and April 22.

Meanwhile, the plus two, class 12 model exam in Kerala was started from March 16, and will be conducted till March 23. The Plus two DHSE Kerala model exams are being conducted in two shifts, one between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm and the other from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. Students can access and download the Kerala plus two exam time table 2022 on the official website -- dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE kerala Kerala SSLC Exam Kerala Plus Two exam
