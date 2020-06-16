Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala State Planning Board Announces 2020-21 Internship Programme For PG, MPhil, PhD Students

The Kerala State Planning Board, or KSPB, has announced 2020-21 postgraduate internship programme for postgraduate, and MPhil or PhD students of recognised indian universities or institutes, who are currently pursuing a degree or have completed within the last one-year. This year, the two-month internship programme starting from July 21, will be restricted within Kerala, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the board informed. The applicants can send their application forms to KSPB, at internshipspb2020@gmail.com. Candidates will be issued certificates upon satisfactory completion of the internship. The last date to apply for the programme is June 25.

“The selection of the candidate as intern shall be based on their academic record, quality of a research proposal based on their area in which internship to be done and interview, KSPB said in a statement.

The board will also offer a stipend to the selected candidates without Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), or any other fellowship or scholarship.

“The selected intern will be provided a lumpsum amount. The amount will be Rs. 24,000 for postgraduate degree students and Rs.30,000 for M Phil or PhD students. The selected interns who are drawing JRF, ICSSR, or any other fellowship or scholarship will not be eligible for this lumpsum amount,” KSPB said in a statement.

“The selected candidates shall be attached with members or chiefs of State Planning Board and shall have an opportunity to know about the schemes or programmes of the State,” the statement added.

The internship programme will cover 13 different fields-

Agriculture

Environment and Climate Change

Education

Health, Nutrition, Women and Child Development

Social justice and Development

Skill Development and Employment

Water Resources/Drinking Water

Local Self Government

Rural Development

Urban Development

Welfare and SC/ST

Disaster Management

Industry and Infrastructure

“The members or chiefs to whom the intern is attached shall assign them projects based on their area of interest and relevance of topic for the State Planning Board. The intern shall work on the project and write a report to be submitted to the Member/Chief to whom they are attached,” KSPB added.