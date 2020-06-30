  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC Students Who Skipped Exam Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 'SAY' As Regular Candidates

Kerala SSLC Students Who Skipped Exam Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 'SAY' As Regular Candidates

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 students who could not appear for the annual board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic can take the exam again as regular candidates.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 2:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19
Kerala Class 10 Results Declared: Check School Wise SSLC Result 2020 Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7
Kerala SSLC Result Released: 41,906 Class 10 Students Get A+
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates
Kerala SSLC Exam 2020 Declared. 98.82% Pass
Kerala SSLC Students Who Skipped Exam Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 'SAY' As Regular Candidates
98.2% of the total 4.2 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC exam in the state this year have passed.
New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 students who could not appear for the annual board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic can take the exam again as a regular candidate. Such candidates can appear for SAY exam or the Save a Year exam which is ideally meant for those candidates who have failed the SSLC exams. But if they appear, they will be registered as regular candidates not as failed candidates.

This was announced by the state education minister C Raveendranath today while releasing the Kerala SSLC result. The Minister released the SSLC result today from Thiruvananthapuram.

98.2% of the total 4.2 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC exam in the state this year have passed. last year 98.11% of the total number of students had qualified.

41,906 students have been placed in A+ grade, which means these students have secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board have recorded 100% result this year.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
Meet The Visually Impaired Student In Kerala Who Cleared Class 10 Exams Without 'Scribe' Help
Meet The Visually Impaired Student In Kerala Who Cleared Class 10 Exams Without 'Scribe' Help
.......................... Advertisement ..........................