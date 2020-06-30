Kerala SSLC Students Who Skipped Exam Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 'SAY' As Regular Candidates

98.2% of the total 4.2 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC exam in the state this year have passed.

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 students who could not appear for the annual board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic can take the exam again as a regular candidate. Such candidates can appear for SAY exam or the Save a Year exam which is ideally meant for those candidates who have failed the SSLC exams. But if they appear, they will be registered as regular candidates not as failed candidates.

This was announced by the state education minister C Raveendranath today while releasing the Kerala SSLC result. The Minister released the SSLC result today from Thiruvananthapuram.

98.2% of the total 4.2 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC exam in the state this year have passed. last year 98.11% of the total number of students had qualified.

41,906 students have been placed in A+ grade, which means these students have secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board have recorded 100% result this year.