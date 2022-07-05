Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 Declared At Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022

The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website. The students who have applied for the answer sheet revaluation, can check their Kerala SSLC 10th Revaluation Results by logging in through the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students will be required to enter the registration number and date of birth to view their Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022.

The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 is available for those students who applied for teh changes by paying the processing fee. In case, there is any change in the Kerala SSLC grades, the same will be informed to students officially. Students can check their Kerala Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022 with the help of the simple steps provided below.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in On the homepage, Click on the 'SSLC Revaluation Result 2022' link. It will redirect you to a new page. Now enter the required credentials. Click on the 'View Result' tab and the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 will display Check the Kerala SSLC revised scorecard and download it for further reference.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 - Direct Link

The Kerala SSLC board examinations were held between March 31 and April 29. Over 4.26 lakh students appeared for Class 10 board exams. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2022 on June 15. The Kerala SSLC result was announced by the Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty via press conference. The overall pass percentage recorded in Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2022 was 99.26 percent.