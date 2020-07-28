  • Home
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the 2020 SSLC and THSLC Revaluation and Scrutiny result today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:07 am IST | Source: Careers360

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Online
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced
New Delhi:

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the 2020 SSLC and THSLC Revaluation and Scrutiny result today. Students waiting for Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2020 or scrutiny results can now check their scorecards on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Along with the SSLC Result, the THSLC revaluation and scrutiny result as well as SSLC HI March 2020 revaluation result have also been published by the board. Students can also go directly to sslcexam.kerala.gov.in to check the results online.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation And Scrutiny Result 2020: How to check online

1. Go to the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in

2. Click on the relevant link.

3. A new window opens. Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on View Result to check the result.

4. Download the mark sheet; take a print out, if needed.

It is to be noted by the students that, regarding the revaluation and scrutiny, this is the final decision taken by the Board. The changes in the marks, if any, would be adjusted in the mark sheet accordingly. Students need to contact their respective schools to submit the old mark sheet and avail the new mark sheet or from the board.

The students who were not satisfied with their marks were given an option to get their papers revaluated. The window to apply for the re-evaluation was open from July 2 to July 7. The result for the same was released today.

