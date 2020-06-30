Image credit: Shutterstock SSLC Result 2020 will be available at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC result 2020 today by 2 pm. The examination department also allows students who are dissatisfied with their results to appear in the exams again to improve their performance. They are allowed to appear regardless of their result in the first exam.

Interested candidates should submit a declaration for “Betterment of Result” to the head of school. For those who apply under this scheme, the better of the two results will be considered their final score.

However, the candidate can appear for the “betterment of results” exam just once and within three years of the last exam. “The appearance for betterment of results is limited to one chance within a period of three years of the last successful appearance and the candidate should not have acquired any higher qualification,” the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan said. Higher qualifications include any professional or technical certificate or diploma or degree.

Kerala SSLC Result And Grades

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, in an official notification, said: “Candidates who have passed the SSLC Examination and who want to make use of the scheme to improve results will be permitted to appear only as full course candidates without cancelling their previous results. Under this scheme, candidates who have passed the examination either compartmentally or in full can appear for the examination.

The Kerala SSLC results are published only as grades and hence the candidates will not be able to see their marks in the school leaving certificate. In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to the Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 after which the marks will be communicated directly to the educational institution.

Students can check the Class 10 results through keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. The SSLC results can also be accessed through applications such as Saphalam 2020 and PRD Live.