Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19

Education Minister C Raveendranath said that the percentage of students who appeared in these rescheduled exams was over 99% for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 3:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath, while announcing the Kerala SSLC Result, revealed that the rescheduled board exams held in May-end saw over 99% attendance. Kerala board exams were initially scheduled between March 10 and March 26 but the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had to postpone some of the exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rescheduled exams of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry were held on March 26, March 27 and March 28 respectively as the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed states to conduct exams even as educational institutions were forced shut. Education Minister C Raveendranath said that the percentage of students who appeared in these rescheduled exams were 99.82% for Physics, 99.92% for Chemistry and 99.5% for Mathematics.

The Kerala government had said that the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were held by observing social distancing and following the safety procedures.

Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac on June 15 had said : “13 lakh school students completed school final exams in Kerala. Not a single student affected by Covid. It was meticulously planned: schools sanitised. Masks distributed to all. Thermal readings mandatory. Physical distancing ensured.”

The COVID-19 outbreak had disrupted the academic calendar across the country. Recently, board exams held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were cancelled as parents appealed to the Supreme Court to cancel exams citing safety concerns.

