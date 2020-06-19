Kerala SSLC results are expected to be released in the first week of July

Kerala state education department will release the Class 10 or SSLC result in the first week of July, an official confirmed to NDTV. More than 4.20 lakh candidates had registered for the SSLC exams which were held in March and May this year. The SSLC exams were postponed March to May due to the preventive measures installed to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state. Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results are expected to be announced on the official websites at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Last year the Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6. This year, the results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“90 per cent of the evaluation process is over and the department has set a target of releasing the results in the first week of July,” an official has told NDTV.

As many as 4,26,513 students, had qualified the Kerala SSLC exam last year.

4.35 lakh students took the Kerala SSLC exam last year.

In a related development, the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has told NDTV that the Kerala results of the examinations held in March and May will be released in the first week of July. Kerala Plus Two results are expected to be released at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE will release the Class 11 or 12 results later, for which the dates are yet to be announced.

Kerala successfully conducted exams in May last week for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and has reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted recently. The encouraging update was shared a fortnight after the state completed the exercise.

The state, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

Students, who cannot take the exams this time, will be given another chance along with Save A Year (SAY) exams, but as regular students and not as SAY enrollees.

Some of the remaining Kerala Plus Two (Class 12 or Higher Secondary second year) examinations (along with Plus One and SSLC) were held from May 26 to 29. The exams were earlier postponed in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases in the state.