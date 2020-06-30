Kerala SSLC Result: Know How To Obtain Marksheet

Kerala SSLC result and marksheet will be released today for close to 10 lakh students.

Kerala SSLC result and marksheet will be released today for close to 10 lakh students. The SSLC result will be released at 2 pm today following which students can download their result and online mark statement online from the official websites. The Kerala SSLC marksheet or mark statement will only have the grades obtained by the students. The mark sheet will not have the exact marks secured by the candidates.

Usually, colleges ask for marks secured by the candidates to decide the merit list. In such cases, students can request the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the marks.

For admission purpose, students who need exact marks have to send an application to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavn submitting Rs 100 as application fee.

Students can obtain their marks two years after the SSLC result declaration by paying Rs 200 as application fee.

Kerala SSLC results will be available on official websites keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

The SSLC exams in Kerala were postponed from March to May due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in SSLC, +1 and +2 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.