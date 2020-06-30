Kerala SSLC Result: How Grace Marks Are Awarded

In Kerala SSLC exam, grace marks are awarded to students under certain conditions. The grace mark is awarded to students based on their participation in various activities.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

In Kerala SSLC exam, grace marks are awarded to students under certain conditions. The grace mark is awarded to students based on their participation in various activities. Before the commencement of the exam, school heads are asked to submit the details of students who are eligible for grace marks to the Director of Public Instruction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Students who are awarded A, B and C grades based on participation in state level arts festival, national level sports, work experience melas will be given grace marks.

Kerala SSLC result will be declared today at 2 pm.

Kerala SSLC result will be available on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in

The SSLC exams were postponed from March to May due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in SSLC, +1 and +2 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

The SSLC result statement does not have the mark details of the candidates; it only has the grades. Usually, colleges ask for marks secured by the candidates to decide the merit list. In such cases, students can request the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the marks.

