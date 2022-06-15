Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites To Check Kerala 10th Board Result

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2022 will be declared today, June 15. "The Class 10 SSLC result time is not fixed, but it will be announced by 3 pm on June 15," a Kerala board official told Careers360. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala 10th result 2022 on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

The SSLC results 2022 can also be accessed at keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can check their Kerala SSLC result 2022 using their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their Kerala board exam admit cards. Once Kerala Class 10 score card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

The Class 10 Kerala Board exams 2022 were held in offline mode from March 31 to April 29. Around 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala 10th SSLC exam this year. The pass percentage was recorded at 99.47 per cent last year.