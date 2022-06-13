Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC result 2022 on June 15

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 board exam result 2022 on June 15. The Kerala Board official earlier told Careers360, "SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced on June 15, and plus two or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) exam result will be declared on June 20."

The Kerala 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC result 2022 will also be available at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To access the Kerala 10th SSLC result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. SSLC 2022 results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Where To Check

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

How To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

To check the Kerala SSLC result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on the the link that reads, "Kerala SSLC Result 2022".

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The Kerala Class 10 board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala 10th board exam this year conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the Kerala SSLC exam was recorded at 99.47 per cent.