  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 board exam result 2022 will be declared on June 15.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 7:39 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15, DHSE Plus 2 Result On June 20: Official
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Details
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect Class 10 Result
Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin From March 31; Check Date Sheet Here
Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021: HSCAP Second Allotment Results Out; Details Here
Kerala Plus One Admission Trial Allotment List Out; Details Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check
Kerala SSLC result 2022 on June 15
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 board exam result 2022 on June 15. The Kerala Board official earlier told Careers360, "SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced on June 15, and plus two or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) exam result will be declared on June 20."

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Kerala 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC result 2022 will also be available at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To access the Kerala 10th SSLC result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. SSLC 2022 results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future references.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Board Announces Class 10 Result 2022

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Where To Check

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • keralapareekshabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 This Week: Official

How To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

  • To check the Kerala SSLC result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the the link that reads, "Kerala SSLC Result 2022".
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.
  • The Kerala Class 10 board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala 10th board exam this year conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the Kerala SSLC exam was recorded at 99.47 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Result Kerala Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board To Announce 12th Result 2022 By June 16: Official
Haryana Board To Announce 12th Result 2022 By June 16: Official
CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details
CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2022: 'Easy, Highly Scoring Paper,' Say Students
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2022: 'Easy, Highly Scoring Paper,' Say Students
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Online Link
Live | RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Online Link
Mamata Banerjee To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of State-Run Universities, West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill
Mamata Banerjee To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of State-Run Universities, West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill
.......................... Advertisement ..........................