Kerala SSLC result 2022 today, live updates here

Kerala 10th Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Class 10 results for the 2022 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams today, June 15. The SSLC result 2022 Kerala will be announced by 3 pm for around 4.26 lakh students. SSLC Kerala result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in will host the Kerala 10th result 2022. Register here for Kerala result 2022, time, direct link, latest updates

The Kerala board conducted the Class 10 SSLC exams between March 31 and April 29, 2022, across the state. Although the Kerala 10th SSLC results will be declared today, the SSLC marks memo containing the marks awarded and pass or fail status, as seen in previous years, will be sent to the schools later. Students are awarded grades and those who score D or below need to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their SSLC Kerala 10th results.

Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2022: Steps To Check