Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
SSLC Result 2022 Kerala: The Kerala Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today for over 4.26 lakh students. Keep following this blog for latest updates on Kerala SSLC exam result 2022 marks, result link, score card and more.
Kerala 10th Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Class 10 results for the 2022 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams today, June 15. The SSLC result 2022 Kerala will be announced by 3 pm for around 4.26 lakh students. SSLC Kerala result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in will host the Kerala 10th result 2022. Register here for Kerala result 2022, time, direct link, latest updates
The Kerala board conducted the Class 10 SSLC exams between March 31 and April 29, 2022, across the state. Although the Kerala 10th SSLC results will be declared today, the SSLC marks memo containing the marks awarded and pass or fail status, as seen in previous years, will be sent to the schools later. Students are awarded grades and those who score D or below need to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their SSLC Kerala 10th results.
Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads, "Kerala SSLC Result 2022".
- Enter roll number, date of birth and click on submit.
- The Kerala Class 10 board result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Live updates
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan SSLC Result 2022 At What Time
Kerala Board SSLC result 2022 official while confirming the SSLC 2022 result date and time said Careers360 that Kerala result.nic.in 2022 Class 10 result time is not fixed, but it will be announced by 3 pm today, June 15. Read More
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Site: Where To Check
Students will be able to access the Kerala SSLC result 2022 on websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Www.keralaresults.nic.in 2022 Class 10 SSLC Result Today
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC, or Class 10, exam result today, June 15. The SSLC Class 10 result 2022 can be downloaded from the official Kerala result websites. Read More