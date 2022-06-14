Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS

  • Home
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: To get Kerala Board Class 10 result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Once SSLC score card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the SSLC (Class 10) result 2022 tomorrow, June 15. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their Kerala SSLC result through the official websites-- keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. To get Kerala Board Class 10 result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Once SSLC score card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala 10th SSLC result 2022 will be available through SMS and mobile app.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS

To get the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, the students need to type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Via App

As per reports, the Kerala 10th board results will also be available at Saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the SSLC exams 2022 in offline mode from March 31 to April 29. Around 4.26 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 99.47 per cent.

