Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Details

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 soon. As per reports, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 is scheduled to be declared in just a few days. As per the dates announced earlier by Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, the Kerala 10th results will be announced on June 10, it said.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Once declared, candidates can check and download their Kerala Board 10th result 2022 through the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. The 10th SSLC result 2022 will also be available at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To access the Kerala SSLC board exam result, candidates will need to enter their roll number.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here

Meanwhile, the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 is also expected to be announced soon. As per reports, the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 result will be released by June 20, 2022.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites

keralaresults.nic.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

ALSO READ | Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Kerala SSLC Result 2022" link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

The Kerala Board Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for more Education News