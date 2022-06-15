Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Dips

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC result 2022 declared

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The results of the Kerala School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 2022 have been announced today, June 15. This year, a total of 4,26,469 regular candidates appeared for the Kerala 10th board exam, out of which more than 4.23 lakh (4,23,303) students cleared the exam. The pass percentage has dropped this year as 99.26 per cent of the candidates made it to the merit list. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSLC Kerala 10th exam was recorded at 99.47 per cent. Kerala SSLC Result Live Updates

As many as 44,363 students got A plus grade in Kerala 10th SSLC result. The number of students who secured an A plus grade in Kerala board SSLC exam 2022 has significantly dropped as compared to previous years. Last year, more than 1.21 lakh (1,21,318) students have secured A plus in all subjects.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of the Kerala Board.

Click on the result designated link.

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth and click on 'Get Result' option.

The SSLC Kerala result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Direct Link

The SSLC Kerala result 2022 is available on the official websites- keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the SSLC scorecard. Once SSLC 10th score card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.