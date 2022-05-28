Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect Class 10 Result

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be out soon

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 | The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 is expected to be declared soon. As per reports, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 is scheduled to be released by next month. As per the dates announced earlier by Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, the Kerala Board Class 10 results 2022 will be released by June 10, the report said. However, the Kerala Board of Public Examination is yet to make an official announcement regarding the SSLC Class 10 result date and time.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book.

Suggested : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More.

Don't Miss : Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore Now.

Once declared, candidates can check and download their Kerala SSLC result through the official websites- keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students can check their Kerala 10th board results 2022 by using their roll number.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 Soon; Details On GSEB 10th, 12th Results

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Kerala SSLC Result 2022" link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

The Kerala SSLC result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Board WBBSE Likely To Announce Madhyamik, 10th Exam Result 2022 By May 31

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 31 to April 29, 2022, in offline mode. The IT practical exams were conducted between March 10 and March 19, 2022.