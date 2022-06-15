SSLC result 2022 Kerala today

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, exam result today, June 15. The SSLC Class 10 result 2022 can be downloaded from the official Kerala result websites - keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in by 3 pm. Over 4.26 lakh students await Kerala board Class 10 SSLC results. The hard copies of the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be made available to the schools later. Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Class 10 SSLC 2022 exams were held from March 31 to April 29. Students will also get their Kerala Class 10th results through SMS. To access the Kerala Class 10 results 2022 via SMS, type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263. In addition to these, the Kerala 10th board SSLC result will also be available at Saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

ALSO READ || Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Marking Scheme; Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage

Students are awarded grades and those who score D or below in SSLC Kerala exams need to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their SSLC Kerala 10th results.

Last year Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14. 99.47 per cent of students qualified Class 10 SSLC Kerala exams last year. Also, 537 students out of 645 total students appearing in private mode had also qualified SSLC Kerala board 10th exams last year.