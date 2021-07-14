Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Today; Check Official Websites, Result Time

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC result 2021 today at 2 pm (representational)

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results will be declared today, July 14. Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students will also be declared today, according to official information. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will officially announce these results at a press conference after which students will be able to check their individual scores on the websites.

The official websites to check Kerala SSLC result 2021 are:

Keralapareeksahabhavan.in Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in Results.kite.kerala.gov.in Results.kerala.nic.in Prd.kerala.gov.in Keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC results may also be available at some unofficial websites. However, it is recommended that students check their scores from an official source.

Kerala SSC result declaration time is 2 pm. The Education Minister will make the announcement from the PRD Chamber.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted Class 10 board exams from April 8 to 28. Around 4 lakh students are waiting for their results.

Kerala is one of the few states which conducted board exams this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the other states and central boards have decided to scrap both Class 10 and 12 final exams.

However, the Kerala Government had to cancel the Information Technology (IT) practical exam for SSLC students, due to Covid related restrictions.

In 2020, Kerala SSLC results were declared in June and 98.82 per cent of the total 4,22,450 students had passed.

41,906 students secured A+ grade, meaning these students had secured between 90-100 per cent in the SSLC exam.