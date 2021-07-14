Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Soon, Know About The Grading System

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC 10th result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm (representational)

Kerala SSLC result will be declared today at 2 pm. Kerala SSLC result will be available on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted Class 10 board exams this year from April 8 to 28. Nearly four lakh students are waiting for their SSLC results 2021.

The Kerala SSLC result is based on a 9-point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done on a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam

In the Kerala SSLC exam, the students are awarded grace marks based on their participation in various activities. Before the SSLC exams begin, schools need to submit students’ details who are eligible for grace marks to the Director of Public Instruction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala SSLC Exam Grades

A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)

A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)

B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)

B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)

C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)

C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)

D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)

D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)

Last year, the Kerala SSLC results were announced in June and 98.82 per cent of the total 4,22,450 students had cleared the Class 10 board exam.

41,906 students secured A+ grade in 2020, which means these students had secured between 90-100 per cent in the SSLC exam.