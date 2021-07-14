Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Revaluation Date Announced, SAY Exams Later

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC results have been declared (representational)

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results have been announced. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results at 2 pm, at a press conference. The links to check results will be activated soon on the board websites. The education minister also announced dates for Kerala SSLC revaluation and for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets. The process will be done online from July 17 to 23.

However, the minister did not announce SAY exam dates. SAY or Save a Year exam is for students who get D grade or below. The exam is a second chance for the students to pass Class 10.

This year, 4,22,226 students wrote SSLC exams, which include 4,21,887 regular students out of whom 4,19,651 or 99.47 per cent have passed. The pass percentage has improved by 0.65 percentage points.

As many as 1,21,318 students have secured A+ grade, which is a significant increase from last year’s 41,906.

Unlike other states, Kerala board exams were conducted this year with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Kerala SSLC Results will only show the grades of the students. Scores will not be recorded in the certificates.

In case a candidate require marks for admission, they will have to apply for it to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.