Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Malappuram Records Most A+ Scorers Again

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared

Kerala SSLC result has been announced. 99.47% of the total 4,22,226 students who took the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 exam this year have passed. 1,21,318 students have been placed in A+ grade, meaning these students have secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. The highest number of A-plus scorers have come from the Malappuram district this year as well. A maximum number of the students --7,838—got A+ grade. In 2020 too, the highest number of A+ students were from the Malappuram district. A total of 2,736 students from this district had secured marks between 90-100%.

Kannur district has registered the highest pass percentage-- 99.85% and Wayanad district has registered least pass in SSLC exam this year.

The Kerala SSLC result is based on 9 point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

Kerala SSLC results will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates. In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.