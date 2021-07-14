Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC Results announced at keralapareekshabhavan.in

As per the rules, in the Kerala SSLC exam, grace marks are given to Class 10 students based on their participation in various activities. Before the Kerala SSLC exam begins, the heads of the schools are directed to submit the details of students who are eligible for grace marks to the Director of Public Instruction, Thiruvananthapuram. All the students who are awarded A, B and C grades based on participation in state level arts festival, national level sports, work experience melas will are given grace marks.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the Kerala SSLC (Class 10th) Result today at 2 pm through various official sites such as keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. Results can also be accessed through the PRD Live and Saphalam 2021 applications.

Check Kerala SSLC result: result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 1: Visit result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC Results 2021 link

Step 3: Enter details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result

Check Kerala SSLC Result: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 1: Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your register number

Step 3: Enter the date of birth

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: Save a copy for future reference

Once the Kerala Class 10 results are out, candidates can apply for betterment of result exams in case they wish to improve their results.

Kerala SSLC Results will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates.

In case candidates require marks for admission in other schools or educational institutions, they can apply for the same to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.